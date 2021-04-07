City of Brownsville to host first-dose COVID-19 vaccine clinic

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (KVEO) — The city of Brownsville in partnership with the State of Texas, Cameron County, the Brownsville Independent School District (BISD), Texas Southmost College (TSC), and the South Texas Independent School District (STISD) will host a COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Friday.

2,500 Moderna vaccines will be administered on Friday, April 9 at the Texas Southmost College ITEC Center starting at 8:00 a.m.

Individuals receiving a vaccine must have pre-registered and must have received a confirmation notice prior to the event with an appointment time. There will be no need to arrive early or make a line. City of Brownsville via a press release.

Pre-registration will be online at btxcares.com on Thursday, April 8 starting at 9 a.m. The clinic is for adults older than 18.

Residents that do not have internet access can call the City of Brownsville COVID-19 Hotline at (956) 394-0012 for assistance.

The clinic will be a drive-thru format featuring 30 lanes for vehicles and 15 vaccination stations. The public is strongly encouraged to download and complete the consent and IMMTrac forms ahead of time to expedite this process.

The city is asking residents to arrive with photo I.D, a face mask and to stay in their vehicles.