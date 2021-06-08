City of Brownsville to host COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic

RN Connie Garcia extracts a dose of the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine which will be administered to a Texas Tech University Health Science Center student at Texas Tech University Health Science Center’s Academic Building Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, in Odessa, Texas. (Jacob Ford/Odessa American via AP)

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (KVEO) — The City of Brownsville will be hosting a COVID-19 vaccination drive-thru clinic Wednesday.

The Moderna COVID-19 vaccine will be available by the State of Texas to individuals 18 years of age and older.

The clinic will be held Wednesday, June 9 at Morningside Park from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Morningside Park is located at 1207 South Central Avenue.

Residents in need of a first or second-dose vaccine may register for the event online at www.btxcares.com or by calling the City of Brownsville COVID-19 Hotline at (956) 394-0012.

Individuals in need of a second dose vaccine must present a COVID-19 Vaccine Record Card given at their first dose vaccination.

The city strongly encourages the public to download and complete the consent and IMMTrac forms online at www.btxcares.com ahead of time to speed the vaccination process.

The vaccination clinic is partnered with the State of Texas and UTRGV Pre Physician Assistant Society.

CDC guidelines to protect against COVID-19 are encouraged.