City of Brownsville to host COVID-19 second dose vaccine clinic

Harlingen, Texas (KVEO) — On Friday, March 5, the city of Brownsville will host a second dose vaccination clinic at the Texas Southmost College ITEC Center.

The clinic is only for residents that received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on Friday, Feb 5.

“No walk-ins will be allowed at the vaccination clinic. An email and/or text will be sent on the phone number provided at the initial registration,” the press release stated.

The public is asked to arrive with their COVID-19 Vaccine Record Card, a valid photo ID, to wear a mask, and stay in their vehicles.

The clinic will begin at 8 a.m. and will be a drive-thru format with 30 lanes and 15 vaccination stations.

The clinic will be led by the city of Brownsville in partnership with the State of Texas, Cameron County, the Brownsville Independent School District (BISD), Texas Southmost College (TSC), South Texas Independent School District (STISD), and SpaceX.