BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of Brownsville secured approval for Keppel AmFELS, Inc. as a Texas enterprise zone project. The approval is expected to result in $27.6 million benefit for the city, according to a release by the City of Brownsville.

Keppel AmFELS is a subsidiary of Keppel Offshore & Marine. In Brownsville, they focus on “construction, refurbishment, conversion, life extension and repair of a complete range of platforms and vessels for the oil, gas, renewable energy, and industrial sectors.”

In the release, it’s said that the approval would allow for the retention of 500 jobs in Brownsville, boosting the economic development in the area.

Keppel AmFELS, which has been at the Port of Brownsville since 1990, employs over 1,400 employees. Of those, 78% are Brownsville residents, the release stated.

“We are grateful for the long-standing commitment Keppel AmFELS has had to Brownsville,” said Brownsville Mayor Trey Mendez. “This project will enable Brownsville and Keppel AmFELS to continue to work together to create opportunities for our region.”

The Texas Enterprise Zone Program is an “economic development tool by which local communities’ partner with the State of Texas to encourage job creation and capital investment in economically distressed areas of the state by allowing for a reimbursement of the state portion of sales and use tax for qualified purchases,” the release stated.

Local communities must nominate a business for designation in order for them to receive benefits.