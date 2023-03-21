BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of Brownsville will honor a Sesame Street puppeteer at tonight’s City Commission Meeting.

Brownsville native, Bradley Freeman Jr. is being recognized by the city for his work in the popular and longtime running children’s show.

“His characters on the educational television show touches on broad topics that impact children’s lives worldwide,” city officials said in a release.

In the show, Freeman brings to life characters Wes and Tamir. The character Wes was first introduced in 2021 and has brought up the topic of racial justice through the music video “I am Somebody.”

Tamir, made his debut in 2020 in the special “The Power of We,” where the characters discussed their common interests and feelings about racism.