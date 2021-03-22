City of Brownsville lowers COVID-19 threat level

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — On Monday, the city of Brownsville announced that it downgraded the threat level on its COVID-19 Threat Matrix from a level three to a level two, according to a press release.

CLICK HERE FOR INFO ON RGV VACCINE DISTRUBUTION

A level two considers COVID-19 as a “moderate threat,” which means that residents should remain vigilant, continue to wear masks, stay six feet apart, and frequently wash hands.

In comparison to level three which considers COVID-19 as a “significant” threat, in which residents are asked to minimize contact with people, and limit it to 10, avoid gatherings and public spaces.

Brownsville man pleads guilty, fails to fill out IRS form, forfeits $2.5M

“The lowering of the threat level does not mean the pandemic is over. It means that the health and safety measures we put in place, as well as the vaccination of our community, is helping to decrease the number of cases and number of hospitalizations,” stated the press release.

The COVID-19 Threat Matrix is compiled using input from local hospitals, city epidemiologists, city health staff, in conjunction with the city Emergency Operations Center, Fire and EMS divisions.

PHOTOS: Dangerous overcrowding inside South Texas tent facility for migrant children

The city of Brownsville continues to encourage the community to continue to wear masks, stay socially distant, and register for the vaccine if eligible.