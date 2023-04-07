BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — City of Brownsville is announcing the top three finalist for the new upcoming downtown mural.

The city will be accepting votes online or in person, starting now until 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday, April 18, to determine the winning muralist for the Downtown Mural Project.

The top three finalist and their artwork are Gabriel Trevino with “El Pajaro,” Jesse James with “Welcome to Brownsville” and Jesus Trevino and his artwork called “Where Seeds Bloom.”

Gabriel Trevino – “El Pajaro” (Source: City of Brownsville new release)

Jesus Trevino – “Where Seeds Bloom.” (Source: City of Brownsville new release)

Jesse James – “Welcome to Brownsville” (Source: City of Brownsville new release)

“We are proud to announce the top three local finalists for the Downtown Mural Project.

We appreciate the partners who were part of the selection process as these proposed

pieces represent our Brownsville community,” said city manager Helen Ramirez said. “We

encourage everyone to participate in this historical moment and cast their vote.”

The public can choose to vote by visiting https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/Mural2023 or any of the following in-person locations:

Downtown Recreation Center at 1338 E 8th St.

La Plaza Terminal at 755 International Blvd.

City Hall, 1st Floor at 1001 E. Elizabeth St.

Brownsville Museum of Fine Arts at 660 E. Ringgold St.

George Ramirez Performing Arts Academy at 543 E 11th St.

To help pick the winning artist, 60% of the votes will determine the final overall score, city officials said in a news release.

The public is encouraged to get the chance and attend a “Meet the Muralist Finalists” event, hosted by Revival of Cultural Arts, at 6 p.m. Monday, April, 10 at 1268 E. Elizabeth St.

The event is held for the public to learn more about the murals, meet the artists, as well as help them cast their votes on their favorite artists and mural.