City of Brownsville invites community to bike with city manager

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (KVEO) — The city of Brownsville invites the community to ride with the city manager in a bike riding event.

The event will take place on Friday, May 28, biking will begin at the entrance of Dean Porter Park at 8:30 a.m.

The city invites individuals to try new “B-Cycle Bicycles or hop on one of the MMT’s (Multimodal Transportation) Bike Fleet.”

“Bike ride with the City Manager” is a free event open to the public.