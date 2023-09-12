BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of Brownsville announced the unveiling of its new downtown mural.

The “Welcome to Brownsville” mural unveiling will take place 6 p.m. Wednesday at 1268 E. Elizabeth St., according to a social media post from the City of Brownsville.

The artist, Jesse James Lopez, is hosting an artist talk at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Brownsville Museum of Fine Art, located at 660 E. Ringold St.

The mural contains elements of what the City of Brownsville is known for, such as the Glady’s Porter Zoo, the Queen Isabella Causeway, a mariachi band and South Padre Island.