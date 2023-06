(Source: The City of Brownsville)

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of Brownsville held a pride flag-raising ceremony in celebration of Pride Month.

The event was held at the Brownsville Convention and Visitors Bureau, Thursday morning.

(Source: The City of Brownsville)

(Source: The City of Brownsville)

(Source: The City of Brownsville)

(Source: The City of Brownsville)

Many community members and city leaders joined the event as the Pride flag was raised next to the Texas and United States flag.

The City announced the Pride flag will be displayed all month long. Pride month begins on June 1 through June 30.