City of Brownsville expands recycling program citywide

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (KVEO)- The City of Brownsville has approved the expansion of the city’s recycling program.

“This will help us determine what the actual demand is and how many people participate,” said City of Brownsville Mayor, Trey Mendez.

Mayor Mendez announced the expansion for a citywide recycling program on his Facebook page. He states the city will be expanding to 4 drop off locations one in every district for an additional 40 cents per count. Mendez said this is a much needed expansion for the community.

“There’s going to be a recycling location close to everybody’s house being that it’s in every district it’s also going to help because there’s a lot of people that haven’t gone to our main recycling center because it’s too far away,” he said.

During Tuesday’s commissioners meeting, a plan was being considered to place recycling bins in everyone’s home, but Mayor Mendez said this plan would have placed a fee for residents.

“It was going to impose a mandatory fee on every household of 5 to 6 dollars because it was going to be a mandatory fee, we felt that there would be some households that possibly could not afford it or just would not want it to happen,” he said.

The city is using the expansion of their recycling program to see how many people actually participate in the drop offs. Mayor Mendez said depending on the outcome they would consider recycling bins in the future.

“Based on pass participation we didn’t see that there was enough of a demand from every household to impose this fee, now if we see there’s increased participation and we see more of a demand for it we’ll definitely consider it again,” he said.

The expansion of the program will begin in about a month and will take place every Saturday. Mayor Mendez adds he hopes the expansion will also help keep the city and the streets clean.