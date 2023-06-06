BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of Brownsville announced Tuesday afternoon the artist who will create a new mural in the downtown area.

Jesse James, a local artist, has been voted as the downtown mural winner for his submission piece ‘Welcome to Brownsville.’

The mural features notable locations in Brownsville such as the Immaculate Conception Cathedral and Gladys Porter Zoo.

The ‘Welcome to Brownsville’ mural piece includes a mariachi band with Folklorico dancers, a taco food truck, the Queen Isabella Causeway and South Padre Island.

In February, the city began accepting applications from local artists for the new downtown Brownsville mural.

The city began accepting votes for the top three finalists in April to determine the winning muralist.

James took the lead for his mural followed by runner-up mural artists Gabriel Trevino with ‘El Pajaro’ and Jesus Trevino with ‘Where Seeds Bloom’.

The winning mural will be located at 1268 E. Elizabeth St. in Downtown Brownsville.