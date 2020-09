ALTON, Texas – The city of Alton announced they will be giving a “Golden Ticket” voucher valued at $20 to each household who completes their 2020 census questionnaire.

The city said the questionnaire must be completed online at the city’s recreation center.

The golden ticket is a one-time use voucher redeemable with participating local businesses/merchants.

The recreation center is located at 349 Dawes Avenue.