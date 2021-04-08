COVID INFO COVID INFO

City of Alamo to host COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Saturday

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

A lab worker holds a vial of Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine candidate in an undated photograph. (Johnson & Johnson/Handout via REUTERS)

ALAMO, Texas (KVEO) — The city of Alamo will be having a COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Saturday, April 10.

The bracelet distribution will take place on Thursday, April 8 at the Alamo Sports Complex from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be administered at this clinic.

The clinic will take place on Saturday, Aril 10 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the PSJA Memorial High School.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 SAFETY TIPS

COVID Tip: Wash Your Hands

COVID Tip: Cover When Coughing and Sneezing

COVID Tip: Disinfecting

COVID Tip: Cover Your Mouth

COVID Tip: Avoid Close Contact

COVID-19 Tip: Disinfect Areas

COVID-19 Tip: Wash Hands Often

ValleyCentral App Links

App Store Link
Google Play Link
More Throwback Thursday