City of Alamo to host COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Saturday

A lab worker holds a vial of Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine candidate in an undated photograph. (Johnson & Johnson/Handout via REUTERS)

ALAMO, Texas (KVEO) — The city of Alamo will be having a COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Saturday, April 10.

The bracelet distribution will take place on Thursday, April 8 at the Alamo Sports Complex from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The City of Alamo will be hosting a Johnson & Johnson COVID 19 Vaccination Clinic, this Saturday, April 10, 2021 at PSJA Memorial High School from 9 am to 5 pm. BRACELET distribution will be TODAY, April 8th, 2021 from 2 pm to 5 pm at the Alamo Sports Complex. pic.twitter.com/yEDKsHwpOc — City of Alamo (@CityofAlamo) April 8, 2021

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be administered at this clinic.

The clinic will take place on Saturday, Aril 10 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the PSJA Memorial High School.