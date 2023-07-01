ALAMO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of Alamo is preparing for its 11th annual Fourth of July and Watermelon Freedom Bash.

The event will take place from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Monday, July 3 at the Alamo Sports Complex located at 898 S. 7th St.

Heriberto Perez Zuniga, City of Alamo Public Information Officer told ValleyCentral it consists of two celebrations in one event with multiple activities for people of all ages.

Zuniga says, the Watermelon Bash consists of watermelon tasting, watermelon treats and including multiple local vendors.

The event will also include live music, a carnival, beer garden, arts and crafts vendors and a BBQ cook-off.

The festival will end with a grad fireworks show at 10. p.m.