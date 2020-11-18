City of Alamo stops issuing permits for garage sales due to COVID-19

ALAMO, Texas (KVEO) — The city of Alamo has decided to stop issuing garage sale permits as COVID-19 cases continue to rise.

The city had resumed issuing permits on November 4 with COVID-19 safety guidelines in place.

In a statement, the city mentions they will allow those recently issued permits to be used until they expire.

The halt to the issuing of permits is effective immediately and until further notice, said city officials.

