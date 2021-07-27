City manager scheduled to pedal with Brownsville residents

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (KVEO) — Brownsville City Manager Noel Bernal is asking for the community’s input on a sidewalk and trails master plan.

“What we are seeking is feedback from the community in terms of where we can improve the connectivity from our current trails and sidewalks to enhance the quality of life,” said Bernal.

The sidewalk and trails master plan is a result of a five-year strategic vision the city commission discussed to improve infrastructure areas and sidewalks was one of the topics, according to Bernal.

Citizens can speak with the city manager and commissioners at the event.

Although the event is geared towards the master plan, Bernal says he is open to other conversations.

“We always want to be open with the community, we don’t want to overly structure it and not allow for conversation on anything that might be important to our community members.” Noel Bernal, Brownsville City Manager

The event is free and some bikes will be available for the community to use that day.

For more information on the event click here.