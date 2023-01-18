BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville City Commissioner John Cowen announced Tuesday he will be running for mayor.

“I feel I can contribute at a higher level to our development and growth to benefit all of Brownsville,” Cowen wrote in a statement posted on social media.

Cowen has served as city commissioner, at-large “A” since July of 2019. His term ends in June.

The commissioner mentioned two of his ancestors, William Neale and John S. Ford, who served as mayors of Brownsville in the mid-1800s.

“If elected Mayor, I will continue to work hard for our community to direct its development and advancement and create a thriving city for present and future generations,” Cowen said. “I humbly ask you – my fellow Brownsville citizens – to allow me the opportunity to serve your city as mayor and work to maximize our potential to be the largest and most prosperous community in the Rio Grande Valley.”

Cowen’s announcement comes one week after fellow Brownsville City Commissioner Jessica Tetreau declared she would be campaigning for the position.

As previously reported by ValleyCentral, the upcoming mayoral election for Brownsville will not have an incumbent candidate, as current Mayor Trey Mendez announced in November that he would not run for re-election.

Mendez was elected mayor in 2019 and his term expires in May.

Applications for candidates in the mayoral race can be filed starting Wednesday, Jan. 18, and must be accepted by the city secretary’s office before 5 p.m. Feb. 17.

Election day for the City of Brownsville is May 6.