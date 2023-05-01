BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville Public Utilities Board are discussing how to give customers their money back from the Tenaska fund.

Two agenda items were up for consideration and possible action on the plans to distribute the over two million dollars left in the Tenaska fund.

If approved by the Brownsville City Commission, the plan would be, to give 71 thousand residential and commercial customers rebates starting as soon as next Monday.

The Tenaska equity fund earned $480,000 of additional interest. The board talked about giving that back to the customers too.

That’s a additional 48 dollars.

In total, the director said residential customers would receive $248 per customer.

Brownsville PUB approved both items on the agenda and will submit the plan to the Brownsville City Commission on Tuesday evening.