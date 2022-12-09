HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The holidays are in full swing and the citrus industry is seeing a brighter season this year.

As many choose to use citrus as a stocking stuffer or in a gift basket, the gift can sweeten up the holidays.

“Citrus has been a very popular addition all throughout Christmas for years and years,” said Lisa Cholick, the director of procurement at Pittman & Davis.

Cholick explained that Pittman & Davis has offered citrus holiday packs since the 1920s in Harlingen.

The company ships nationwide and counts on citrus for its business.

“We have about 500,000 packages that get shipped all over the United States for Christmas,” Cholick said. “We do citrus, the ruby red grapefruit is our main claim to fame.”

The citrus industry has faced challenges throughout the years, including the weather, drought conditions, and freight issues.

“The deep freeze in 2021, that affected all of us, you know, it affected the citrus trees also in the grapefruit,” Cholick said.

Cholick said this year has been better for business.

“We have seen some relief; the trees are in good shape here in the Texas groves are looking much much better,” Cholick added.

Dale Murden, the president of Texas Citrus Mutual, confirmed that the citrus industry is on the rise.

“This year, we’re thankful that we’re back on the market, we look to be having about 60 to 65% of an average crop and things will look even better next year,” Murden said.

He said the quality of citrus this season has been great but said several factors can affect the industry.

He said the industry workers push past the issues.

“The weather hasn’t been our friend. Lately, we’ve had that drought, we’ve got a limited supply of water up in the lakes. Growers and perseverance, just plain and simple.”

In order to have better production, growers and workers have made adjustments in hopes of a better season.

“We’ve taken out some of the older groves that were hurt the most by the freeze, we’re replanting, some citrus, you know, we get some good water up in the leg. So, it’s a bright future,” Murden said.

He said the citrus industry can have a half-a-billion-dollar economic impact in Texas and said people can help get the industry back up by shopping locally.