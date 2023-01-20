MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Mission will host its annual Texas Citrus Fiesta Jan. 26 through Feb. 4. with a refreshing lineup.

The Royal Coronation will take place at 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26 at the Mission Event Center. At the event, guests can expect to watch the royals be coronated.

At noon Jan. 28 in downtown Mission will be the Parade of Oranges, where people can expect to see the citrus royal on floats and enjoy vendors and concessions.

The Fun Fair is a two-day event that will take place from 10 a.m. to midnight Jan. 28 and 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Jan. 29 at the Leo Peña Placita.

Finally, the Ruby Red Reception is the last event of the fiesta and will take place at 6 p.m. Feb. 4 at the Mission Event Center.