HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Cities across the Valley are preparing for rain and possible flooding.

City crews in Edinburg worked throughout the day at the Edinburg Service Center making sandbags and loading them into trunks and truckbeds.

“I’m picking up some bags because if we get more rain, we get runoff into our street and the water gets pretty high and we are in danger of the water coming in,” Arturo Cavazos, an Edinburg resident, said.

Cavazos and other citizens are concerned about flooding and took the opportunity to get their six sandbags from the distribution site.

“I’ve lived through enough Texas hurricanes that if you don’t have the sandbags, you’re in deep trouble,” Mike Braun, an Edinburg resident, said.

City workers labored throughout the day using a machine to produce thousands of sandbags.

“This is our first hurricane season that we’ve had this sandbag machine. The guys are already making about 500 bags an hour and that’s only going to get better,” Vincent Romero, Edinburg Public Works director, said.

Romero said before having the machine, workers could only make 80 bags per hour and the labor was strenuous on workers, but the new machine allowed them to prepare for the distribution of six thousand sandbags.

“We’re always monitoring the weather,” he said. “Normally set around seven days as soon as we become notified that there’s some kind of weather event out in the gulf.”

Romero explained that preparation ramps up five to seven days before a rain event and if significant rain is set to stay on track, resources like sandbag distribution start three days before the weather impacts the area.

The city of Mission also prepared its citizens with a sandbag self-distribution site at Lions Park.

“When a storm does come, I tell you what, it’s kind of chaotic,” David Flores, Mission city manager, said. “So, we do this proactive approach so that way the citizens can come early and prepare ahead of time.”

Flores said the sand has been available since the start of the hurricane season in June.

Edinburg Fire Chief and Emergency Management Coordinator, Shawn Snider, said the city of Edinburg plans for weather events year-round.

“We don’t focus on a season per se because you can have an event happen at any time,” Snider said.

He recommends preparing for rain events as if you are preparing for a hurricane.

Those preparations include having water, food, and important medications on hand.

Snider explained that sandbags can help prevent water from getting into homes or businesses, but said assessing your property before an event and planning ahead is key.

“It’s really important for you to evaluate your own scenario and see if that’s going to be something that you want to do, is stay in the event of a flood or in a significant rainfall or do you need to relocate,” he said.

He said the city has multiple high-profile vehicles and boats on standby to respond to emergencies in flooded areas.

