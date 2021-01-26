Cities enforcing Cameron County’s Emergency orders

HARLINGEN, Texas — The Cameron County Emergency Order issued earlier this month remains in effect through Feb. 5.

The county’s order said it limits bars and restaurants to 50 percent capacity and limits gatherings of over ten people.

The order is enforceable by police and members of local police departments have visited several Cameron County businesses to remind them of the updated order.

Currently some said they have issued few violations. Law enforcement urge residents to remain vigilant as the pandemic continues.

“We want to encourage all of our community to continue to practice all the guidelines that the CDC has put out for this one reason: it saves lives. The whole intent of the orders, of us going out to the community, is to make sure we are putting the emphasis on saving lives,” said Harlingen Assistant Police Chief Miryam Anderson.

Right now the city of Harlingen said parks are not yet set to reopen for public use as COVID-19 cases continue to increase.