RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Rio Grande Valley has seen a lot of rain and moisture over the past several weeks resulting in mass amounts of mosquitos.

Cities across the Valley are planning to assess the mosquito problem that has come out of the heavy rain.

Cameron County officials say it will take about seven to eight days to spray the entire county.

The county recommends residents do their own property assessments, contact a local pest control business, cut any high grass and dump any standing water.

“Usually, when there are flood events, the mosquito takes a while to hatch. And then that’s when, when they’re flying around, that’s when we do the spraying. But we also that’s why we’re going to attack the standing water along the roadside ditches so that we can reduce the number of mosquitoes that are flying around and causing a nuisance,” Carlos Chapa, Assistant Director for the Cameron County Environmental Health Department said.

Another way the department controls the spread of diseases is by doing what they call surveillance. The county has pre-determined areas where mosquitoes are collected and sent for testing.

The recent heavy rain means you can expect mosquitoes to follow, and with them comes the threat of diseases.

The most common diseases spread by mosquitoes are Zika, Dengue, West Nile, and Chikungunya. They are all spread through mosquito bites.

The best ways to avoid getting bit is wearing long sleeves outdoors, using and re-applying mosquito repellent, and installing screens on doors and windows that are constantly left open.

The CDC recommends emptying any outdoor containers that can hold water or keep them securely covered to prevent larvae from breeding.

“Most of those diseases are common, such as fever, joint pain, back pain, rash, vomiting, so if they have those symptoms to visit their local provider, so that way they could get tested if they’ve been in any type of like outdoor events or outdoor activities that they’ve been around mosquitoes,” Ashely Ruiz, Public Health Preparedness Director for Cameron County said.

Cameron county hasn’t received any reports of disease-carrying mosquitoes, but its never too early to prevent infection by following this advice.