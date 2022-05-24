HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The democratic runoff election for Texas’ 28th Congressional District has been too close to call for Tuesday night.

U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar is vying to be the Democratic nominee and wants to win his 10th term in Congress in November. His opponent, Jessica Cisneros, just turned 29 and is a progressive Democrat who has repeatedly said this district “needs change.”

Early numbers showed Cisneros in the lead, however as numbers continued to come in, Cuellar rose back to the top.

Below are the latest numbers for the race.

Neither secured 50% of the votes during the March 1 primary election. Cuellar garnered just 1,005 more votes than Cisneros in a nailbiter of a primary election where the percentages went up and down for both candidates in rapid swings throughout the night as votes were tallied.