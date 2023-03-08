Circle K retail gas station location. Circle K is a subsidiary of Alimentation Couche-Tard and is based in Quebec (Getty)

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Circle K announced it will offer 30 cents off per gallon of fuel Thursday.

Between 3 and 7 p.m. Thursday, Circle K locations in Harlingen, McAllen and across Texas will participate in Circle K Fuel Day.

Customers can find their nearest participating location using the Store Locator on circlek.com.

Every customer that visits a Circle K location during the Fuel Day Pop-up event will receive a discount card for 10 cents off per gallon of fuel, valid through May 31, and additional savings on in-store items.