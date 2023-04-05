Circle K retail gas station location. Circle K is a subsidiary of Alimentation Couche-Tard and is based in Quebec (Getty)

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Circle K announced it will be offering 30 cents off per gallon of gasoline ahead of the Easter weekend for drivers in Harlingen and McAllen.

Between 3 and 7 p.m. Thursday, drivers can fuel up at their nearest participating location using the store Locator on circlek.com.

“We are delighted to give our valued customers another chance to save on fuel by bringing back our popular Fuel Day ‘pop up,’” said Francis LaPointe, Vice President, Texas Business Unit, Circle K. “The Easter holiday is a great time to hop around town or hit the road to celebrate the joyous occasion with family and friends, and we hope this will help make their holiday adventures a little more … ‘eggcellent.’”

Customers that visit a Circle K location during the Fuel Day pop-up event will receive a discount card for 10 cents off per gallon of gasline, valid through May 31.