Cinemark to give away 1,000 private watch parties for Halloween

An Alamo Drafthouse in Edinburg sat empty for years until it became a Cinemark Movie Bistro

Harlingen, Texas (KVEO)—Prepare yourself movie lovers! Cinemark is celebrating the spookiest time of the year by giving away 1,000 Private Watch Parties.

The first 1,000 people to check out with a Halloween Private Watch Party get it for free.

The Cinemark Private Watch Party offers the opportunity to rent an entire auditorium for up to 20 guests to watch a film of your choice/ Standard pricing for a Private Watch Party begins at $99 with no minimum concession purchase.

“Private Watch Parties have quickly become a moviegoer favorite – offering customers an exclusively immersive cinematic experience with a group they trust,” said Wanda Gierhart-Fearing, Cinemark CMO. “In this ever-changing environment, Cinemark is happy to offer an alternative way to celebrate Halloween by bringing back some of the best movies for family fun or fright and giving away 1,000 Private Watch Parties.”

Moviegoers looking to grab this deal can do so beginning at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 9 by going to their individual theatre page on the Cinemark website or app and selecting any Private Watch Party showtime for the day of Oct. 31.



Cinemark is bringing back several Halloween movies including, Beetlejuice,Hocus Pocus, Coco, Nightmare Before Christmas,Halloween (2018), A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984), The Addams Family (2019) and The Exorcist: The Version You’ve Never Seen Before (2000).

For more information click here