HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — In celebration of the premier of Scream 6, Cinemark theaters are hosting Slash into Spring starting Wednesday, March 1.

The event will showcase five classic slasher horror films everyday to the big screen from Wednesday through Sunday at participating Cinemark Theaters.

Whether you’ll be screaming of excitement or horror, the following is the set list for Cinemark’s Slash into Spring event.

On Wed., the 1974 film The Texas Chainsaw Massacre will return to the big screen after 49 years from its premier. The 1974 film tells the story of five friends heading out to rural Texas to visit a grandfather’s grave. However, they come across abandoned home containing something wicked and sinister.

On Thursday, March 2, Jaime Lee Curtis’ most famous role in the 1978 film Halloween returns to the big screen this week. After murdering his older sister on a Halloween night in 1963, Michael escapes from a mental hospital 15 years later on a search for his next victims.

On Friday, March 3, although it may not be the 13th it is still Friday perfect day to showcase the 1980’s film Friday the 13th. The 1980’s film tells the story of a group of young summer camp counselors trying to reopen Camp Crystal Lake. By disregarding the local’s warnings, they find themselves stalked by a brutal killer.

On Saturday, March 4, Wes Craven’s 1984 horror film Nightmare on Elm Street will continue giving the audience nightmares after 39 years from its premier. Teenager Nancy begins to question her and her friend’s parents hiding a dark secret, after they become a target by an entity coming from their nightmares.

And finally on Sunday, March 5, will feature everyone’s favorite 1988 film Child’s Play. The story is of a mother who buys toy called Chucky for her child, Andy, who desperately wants for Christmas. Little does she know a sinister entity has possessed the doll causing it to come to life and Andy to become Chucky’s next victim.

The films will be shown at the following Cinemark Theaters in the Rio Grande Valley:

Brownsville at Cinemark Sunrise Mall and XD

Harlingen at Cinemark 16 and XD

Weslaco at Cinemark Movies 10

McAllen at Cinemark Hollywood USA

Mission at Cinemark Tinseltown USA and XD

The Scream franchise has been around since 1996. The newest sequel stars Jenna Ortega, Courtney Cox, Samara Weaving and Hayden Panettiere, and will premier on March 10 nationwide.

Tickets are on sale now on cinemark.com and the cinemark app.