HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Cinemark is offering moviegoers special discounts on movie tickets and concession stands to celebrate National Cinema Day.

All movies in all formats including Cinemark XD, IMAX, D-BOX and 3-D will be $3.

Movie fans will be able to catch films including Spider-Man: No Way Home, Jaws, Elvis and Jurassic World Dominion and more on the big screen.

Cinemark is also offering discounts on concessions including $3 fountain drinks, candy and small popcorn.

The one day movie celebration will be on Saturday, September 3, at participating Cinemark locations. For individual theater locations and showtimes, visit the Cinemark app or website.