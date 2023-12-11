HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Movie lovers will now be able to enjoy their favorite theater snacks in the comfort of their own home.

Cinemark announced Monday that movie-goers can now get their classic theater snacks delivered right at their front door.

The major theater chain is partnering with third party delivery services to bring the movie experience from the big screen to your living area.

Grubhub, Uber Eats and DoorDash can now deliver freshly popped popcorn, candy, ice cream, nachos, hot dogs, sodas, ICEES and Cinemark Pack-A-Pop popcorn bags from participating movie theaters.

The new food delivery service is now available at these Rio Grande Valley Cinemark locations: