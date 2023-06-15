MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — If you enjoyed the dollar movies at the Cinemark Movies McAllen 6 theater they don’t exist anymore.

The company says after seeing strong demand from local moviegoers for new films, the Cinemark Movies McAllen 6 theater made the transition from showing older discounted films to new releases.

This weekend’s premiers of Pixar’s Elemental and DC’s The Flash, and current hits such as The Little MermaidSpider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse and Transformers: Rise of the Beasts will all be shown at the theater.

As part of the transition, the theater will now offer reserved seating for guests.