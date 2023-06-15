MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — If you enjoyed the dollar movies at the Cinemark Movies McAllen 6 theater they don’t exist anymore.

The company says after seeing strong demand from local moviegoers for new films, the Cinemark Movies McAllen 6 theater made the transition from showing older discounted films to new releases.

This weekend’s premiers of Pixar’s Elemental and DC’s The Flash, and current hits such as The Little Mermaid, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse and Transformers: Rise of the Beasts will all be shown at the theater.

As part of the transition, the theater will now offer reserved seating for guests.