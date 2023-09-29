HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Cinemark Theaters is hosting PJs and Popcorn events every Saturday starting this week.
The event kicks off with the Paw Patrol: The Might Movie, this weekend on Sept. 30.
All Cinemark Theaters are hosting the event during the first showtime on Saturday mornings for family-friendly films.
Families can enjoy the latest family movies with amazing screens, delicious theater popcorn and cozy pajamas.
Tickets and showtimes can be found at Cinemark.com and the Cinemark app.