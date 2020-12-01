Cinemark 10 in Harlingen closes permanently due to financial impact

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

Harlingen, Texas (KVEO)—Cinemark 10 in Harlingen, has permanently closed its theater due to the financial impact of COVID-19.

According to Harlingen residents, Cinemark employees were seen moving items mid November from the theater on North 13th street.

“We are pleased to continue welcoming the Harlingen community to enjoy the immersive, cinematic experience of seeing a movie on the big screen at our Cinemark 16 and XD location.” said a Cinemark representative in a written statement.

In March, Cinemark Theatres closed due to the pandemic. In August some locations in the Rio Grande Valley reopened with new health and safety protocols.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 SAFETY TIPS

COVID Tip: Wash Your Hands

COVID Tip: Cover When Coughing and Sneezing

COVID Tip: Disinfecting

COVID Tip: Cover Your Mouth

COVID Tip: Avoid Close Contact

COVID-19 Tip: Disinfect Areas

COVID-19 Tip: Wash Hands Often

ValleyCentral App Links

App Store Link
Google Play Link
More Throwback Thursday