Cinemark 10 in Harlingen closes permanently due to financial impact

Harlingen, Texas (KVEO)—Cinemark 10 in Harlingen, has permanently closed its theater due to the financial impact of COVID-19.

According to Harlingen residents, Cinemark employees were seen moving items mid November from the theater on North 13th street.

“We are pleased to continue welcoming the Harlingen community to enjoy the immersive, cinematic experience of seeing a movie on the big screen at our Cinemark 16 and XD location.” said a Cinemark representative in a written statement.

In March, Cinemark Theatres closed due to the pandemic. In August some locations in the Rio Grande Valley reopened with new health and safety protocols.