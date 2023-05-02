RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Valley residents may have seen some streaks of flashing light in the sky recently.

Last week, the Lyrids meteor shower passed by giving a bit of a show.

This Friday, May’s full moon or the “Flower Moon” will shine over the Rio Grande Valley. The full moon also happens to fall on Cinco de Mayo.

The following day, there will be something else trying to take the spotlight. The Eta Aquariid meteor shower will peak at a rate of up to 50 meteors per hour.

For those who want to stargaze, there is a catch.

The light from the moon which would still be near full Saturday, May 6, will obstruct the visibility of any passing meteors. Additionally, we are expecting mostly cloudy nights to stick around.

To keep up to date, make sure to check out the latest forecast from the Valley Storm Team.