MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) –A once beautiful golf course is now looking more beat up and filled with weeds.

ValleyCentral visited the Cimarron neighborhood where residents are upset about the conditions of the club.

The City of Mission tells us the Cimarron district is a planned unit development – that’s what governs the golf course and that’s also what’s leading to complications.

The Cimarron neighborhood surrounding its golf course grew in 1983 into a beautiful part of the Valley.

Its residents say the owner of the golf course who took over just a few years back has gone bankrupt – and let the place go.

They are trying to fight back.

“We’re getting together with a homeowners association and other interested party members of the residents to try to see if we can do something in resolving the issue legally,” explained Cimarron resident Hollis Rutledge.

Those who live here worry about what this problem with the golf course is going to mean for the values of their homes.

“If they don’t do something quick, we stand to lose around 30 percent of our property values. For each identical value of each house,” Rutledge said.

“We have tons of ordinances and rules that relate to building codes, landscaping codes, nuisances, abandoned vehicles, things of that natures. So every complaint we get, the city responds to it as soon as possible,” Mission City Attorney Victor Flores said.

Mission code enforcement has already enforced these laws and have submitted notices. Flores adds the owners have been trying – maybe it’s just not hard enough.

”I don’t know specific dates. But they did go and make at least one or two cuts already. It’s been raining a lot. So I’m sure that it’s still an issue. But it’s my understanding, from talking to code enforcement, that they are cooperating to some extent,” Flores added.

Flores assures the city is keeping an eye on the golf course.

Mission Attorney Rick Salinas has promoted a petition to improve the golf course, creating a public improvement district on the golf course.