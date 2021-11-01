Church of the King celebrates the Reformation instead of Halloween

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Pastor Ron Smith from Church of the King said his church will not celebrate Halloween as it is deemed as “pagan” and “not biblical,” but instead will celebrate The English Reformation.

The McAllen church took Halloween as a day to rejoice in the Roman Catholic teachings of salvation by faith through grace apart from the works of the law.

In 1517, Pope Leo X sent a man to sell indulgences to those who would help rebuild St. Peter’s Basilica, but according to Pastor Smith, doing so was going against the Roman Catholic book.

A seminary teacher, monk, and bible student named Martin Luther did not believe in what Pope Leo X was doing, and on October 31, 1517, he nailed his 95 theses to the Roman Catholic Church door.

Pastor Smith said that shortly after Luther has posted his list, others picked it up and published it throughout western civilization, and “it spread like wildfire.”

2021 marks the 504th anniversary since then and the Church of the King chooses to celebrate to this day because “it changed the world,” said Pastor Smith.

Pastor Smith wants to continue the spread of change and knowledge through the church’s home school association where children are taught the bible as well as the history of the reformation.

Congregation member, Johnny Vasquez added he takes pride in his church’s home school association and it is a huge part in continuing the work of Martin Luther.

“What’s spookier than goblins and ghosts and all of that is losing our rights for free speech, for being able to have our own freedom of religion,” said Vasquez. “Those are very important to the American people and of course our community.”

Pastor Smith said the reformation celebration will be an annual event. He welcomes those who are interested in learning more to come in 2022.

