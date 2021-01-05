Christmas trees help preserve sand dunes

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — Christmas might be over but that doesn’t mean you have to stop being in a generous spirit.

Cameron County Master Gardeners are asking those who haven’t gotten around to throwing out their Christmas trees to bring them to their education garden instead of throwing them away.

The Cameron County Master Gardeners are taking the trees and putting them to good use.

“To keep things out of a landfill, especially things that are recyclable,” said Jennifer Herrera, a horticulture agent for Texas A&M AgriLife.

These trees won’t be turned into firewood or mulch, they’ll be recycled to help restore and protect the coastline after a busy hurricane season.

“We did have several storms in 2020 pass through with high tides and everything,” said Herrera. “Things do shift on the island.”

That shifting is the erosion of sand dunes which block wind and water from the gulf.

High tides don’t just bring the danger of flooding, they can also move sand off the beaches, so the trees will help shore up any dunes that might be losing sand on South Padre Island.

The Master Gardeners will be giving the collected Christmas trees to the Cameron County Parks and Recreation Department so they can distribute the trees at the most needed places.

Once the trees are in place, sand that is being blown by winds coming off the Gulf of Mexico will build-up on them and they’ll become the first line of defense against coastal flooding.

The Master Gardeners ask that you remove everything from the tree branches before you drop it off.

You can drop off your live Christmas tree at the Master Gardeners education garden from January 5 to January 7 at 1390 W Expy 83, Harlingen, TX 78550. Trees can be dropped off at any time. There will be a sign indicating where to leave your tree if no one is there to assist you.