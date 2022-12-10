Some gas fire pits are allowed during campfire bans. Just make sure to check with your local authorities first.

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Camp RIO hosts Christmas camp event titled ‘Campy Christmas’ for all ages, according to a release from Camp Rio.

The event is taking place from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. today Dec. 10 at Camp RIO located at 280 Fish Hatchery Rd and has a $10 entry fee, the release states.

‘Campy Christmas’ includes camp activities, games, special treats, arts, crafts, campfires, smores and more.

“Our campground is full of fun with outdoor activities and games for all ages. Our staff will be sprinkling holiday cheer and excitement to make this season extra special,” Camp RIO Director, Nancy Mance said.

There will be a free entry for children two and under and $10 entry fee per person. No RSVP is needed for the event and families are encouraged to join.

For more information on ‘Campy Christmas’, visit www.camprio.org.