MERCEDES, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Freezing temperatures sweeping the valley don’t seem to stop Christmas shoppers from braving the winter weather for some last-minute Christmas gifts.

With just two days before Christmas, shopping centers like the Rio Grande Valley Premium Outlets in Mercedes continue to see an increase in shoppers – especially this weekend.

“Well, this is what happens when you do last minute shopping and you try to get everything done in one day,” says Christmas shopper Abel Estrada. “I thought it was a great idea to come in when it’s cold and nobody would be here, and I was wrong. There’s a lot of people here.”

Although shopping centers have seen a constant increase in Christmas shoppers since Black Friday, stores such as Nike, Coach, Kate Spades and Pandora continue to have costumers willingly line up outside for high-demand gifts.

“We’ve hit different stores: Coach, GUESS, Michael Kors, Old Navy. We’ve been all the way around, so we’re just trying to get gifts for everybody in one day,” Estrada tells Valley Central. “We’re trying to pull a Santa Claus that he does it in one night. Can we try to do it during the day? That’s what we’re trying to do.”

While some families have braved the weather all afternoon finding gifts for the entire family, others are simply wrapping up their Christmas shopping list.

Mario Hernandez, another Christmas shopper says, “I’m actually Christmas shopping for my girlfriend. I actually had gotten her a gift, but she already had the gift, so I had to return it. And this is the closest place and yeah, I had to come as soon as possible.”

If you or your family decide to make that last-minute trip anytime this weekend, make sure to bundle up in as many layers as possible.