Christmas morning hit and run leaves one dead, two hospitalized

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Edinburg Police Department is investigating a hit and run crash that left one dead and two hospitalized.

At approximately 2:30 a.m. Edinburg PD responded to a hit and run crash on East Trenton Road, according to a press release.

Through investigation, authorities discovered that a pick-up truck traveling westbound crossed onto the eastbound traffic of the 400 block of East Trenton Road causing a head-on collision with a Nissan Sentra.

The driver of the pick-up truck fled the scene, later abandoning the truck further down the road.

Investigators have been able to identify a 29-year-old male suspect who was been taken into custody and is believed to be the only occupant of the pick-up truck.

The driver of the Nissan Sentra was pronounced dead at Edinburg Regional hospital, notification to their next of kin is pending.

The two other occupants have been admitted to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Alcohol is believed to have been contributed to the crash, according to police.

Edinburg PD reminds the public to not drink and drive as it can have a negative life-changing outcome.