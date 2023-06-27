HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — RGV Little Elves stopped by the ValleyCentral studios to discuss their latest bicycle distribution event.

In 2022, RGV Little Elves decided to give bikes to children in need during the summer to keep them active. The event was a big success that they decided to do it again this year.

How is it determined who receives the bicycles?

“We take nominations from the community for schools in need,” said Sarah Gutierrez, founder and president of RGV Little Elves.

The next distribution will be Tuesday at B.G. Guzman Elementary in Donna. Last year, Little Elves distributed 50 bicycles, and this year, it increased to 80.

The next initiative for RGV Little Elves is their inaugural Christmas in July 5k on July 15. It will be held at the Mission Hike and Bike Trails.

“It’s our very first or its inaugural 5k. We have registration going online through our social media and it is probably the biggest fundraiser that we have taken on. We’re hoping to get as many runners as possible, you’re going to have a custom event shirt and a custom medal,” said Vivian Gonzalez, Vice President, RGV Little Elves.

