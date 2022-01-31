HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Tuesday is the start of the Chinese New Year! Learn about the tradition behind the festivities.

Although the pandemic continues to stop public festivities and large gatherings, families will continue to celebrate the new year at home!

Also known as the Lunar New Year, the celebration begins on February 1.

The celebration lasts up to 16 days but is only celebrated publicly for the first 7 days, according to Chinese New Year.

As the longest Chinese holiday, many celebrate with fireworks, tradition, and food!

Traditional Chinese New Year Dishes

Spring Rolls

Dumplings

Noodles

Steamed Fish and Chicken

Nian Gao

Vegetable Dishes

Hot Pot

Chinese New Year Clothes

Tang Suit

Qipao

Cheongsam

Hanfu

As the new year is a time of change and new beginnings, each activity in the festivities has the purpose of removing the old and welcoming the new.

Clothing is considered “auspicious and can protect you from evil spirits,” according to Chinese New Year.

Although individuals can buy their own clothing, family members traditionally give them as gifts to one another.

Chinese New Year Taboos

Rules and restrictions go without saying as the festival brings somber ceremonies to wish for a good harvest.