HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Tuesday is the start of the Chinese New Year! Learn about the tradition behind the festivities.
Although the pandemic continues to stop public festivities and large gatherings, families will continue to celebrate the new year at home!
Also known as the Lunar New Year, the celebration begins on February 1.
The celebration lasts up to 16 days but is only celebrated publicly for the first 7 days, according to Chinese New Year.
As the longest Chinese holiday, many celebrate with fireworks, tradition, and food!
Traditional Chinese New Year Dishes
- Spring Rolls
- Dumplings
- Noodles
- Steamed Fish and Chicken
- Nian Gao
- Vegetable Dishes
- Hot Pot
- Tang Suit
- Qipao
- Cheongsam
- Hanfu
As the new year is a time of change and new beginnings, each activity in the festivities has the purpose of removing the old and welcoming the new.
Clothing is considered “auspicious and can protect you from evil spirits,” according to Chinese New Year.
Although individuals can buy their own clothing, family members traditionally give them as gifts to one another.
Rules and restrictions go without saying as the festival brings somber ceremonies to wish for a good harvest.
- Do not say negative words.
- Do not break ceramics or glass.
- Do not clean or sweep.
- Do not use scissors, knives or other sharp objects.
- Do not visit the wife’s family.
- Do not demand debt repayment.
- Avoid fighting and crying.
- Avoid taking medicine.
- Do not give New Year blessings to someone still in bed.
- Chinese gift-giving taboos. (Ex: Do not gift clocks)