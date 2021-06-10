Children’s Museum of Brownsville unveils new exhibit

BROWNSVILLE, Texas — On Thursday the Children’s Museum of Brownsville debuted a new exhibit.

Curious George: Let’s Get Curious! allows visitors to explore their gallery and allows young children to become part of the Curious George world.

The exhibit focuses on interactive math, science, and engineering-based adventures like operating wheels to help George climb or have their picture taken with the rocket from George’s Space Adventure!

“We hope everybody takes advantage of this opportunity, it’s not every day that we get a traveling exhibit in the Rio Grande Valley. We’re really proud to have it here and we invite every single family with kids to come by and visit,” said Felipe Pena, executive director, Children’s Museum of Brownsville.

The exhibit can be enjoyed through Sept. 12.