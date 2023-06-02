HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Children’s Museum of Brownsville announced they will be open to the general public all summer.

Hours are Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Sunday, 1 p.m. through 5 p.m. with admission at $9.50 per person.

“Summer camps are running all summer long. There are eight weeks of camp and children can sign up in the morning or the afternoon,” said Felipe Pena III, Executive Director, Children’s Museum of Brownsville. “We also have two really exciting exhibits coming in over the course of the summer, they open Wednesday, June 7. They are “Oceanbound” and “Allegramente”.

Peña adds that the museum has daily craft activities and programming that’s constantly going on with its education department.

The Children’s Museum of Brownsville is located at 501 E. Ringgold Street #5 Dean Porter Park.

For more information call 956-548-9300 or visit the Children’s Museum of Brownsville or on Facebook.

