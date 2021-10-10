Children’s Museum of Brownsville hosts annual Teddy Bear Clinic

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Children’s Museum of Brownsville is making sure families in the community are comfortable with doctor visits.

“This is the Teddy Bear Clinic. It’s an event for children to lose the fear of going to the doctor,” said the education manager of the Children’s Museum of Brownsville, Ada Beltri.

She said the Teddy Bear Clinic has taken place for ten years and the museum plans to keep hosting the event.

“One of the most important missions of the Children’s Museum is to allow the children to learn through play and this is not an exception,” said Beltri.

Beltri explained that kids could take their favorite stuffed animals to the museum’s teddy bear clinic and the stuffed animal then gets a check-up at different stations.

“They all seem very excited. Some of them have been here before. They’ve done it, they remember it, the kids love it and it’s really interesting to see all the types of teddy bears they bring in,” said the pavilion manager for the museum.

A Brownsville family visited the event and said it was great timing for them.

“A couple of days ago my son had a mishap and I thought this is a perfect opportunity to bring my son. Just so he can get a little acclimated with the health field and be comfortable with the medical staff,” said Brownsville resident Juan Hernandez.

Hernandez’s son, Daniel, recently broke his arm and paid a visit to the hospital, but little Daniel was now ready to take his stuffed animal, Billy Goat, to get a check-up at the Teddy Bear Clinic.

“I think the kids got a feel for a realistic view of the medical profession,” said Hernandez.

Children made their rounds at different stations to get their stuffed animals checked. The stuffed animal check-ups ranged from eye exams to vaccines.

Beltri said different organizations were present to provide check-ups, health information, and tips.

A health department representative for the city of Brownsville, Elba Vasquez attended the event to provide tips on healthy eating.

“It’s encouraging the kids, the moms, the parents everybody to keep healthy,” said Vasquez.

Vasquez said it is important to make the kids and parents aware of the importance of staying healthy.

“For the wellness I let them weigh their teddy bear or stuffed animal, and of course I also asked them their favorite fruit or vegetable,” said Vasquez.

Each child was provided a card to get stamped as they visited each check-up station.

“Once they get all the ten stamps on the ten stations we’ve set up, the kids get a ticket for a raffle, and that’s how the game ends,” said Beltri.

Additionally, Beltri explained that this part of the event keeps up with the museum’s mission of learning through play.

Beltri said the most important thing for the museum is to keep bringing fun events for the children and families.

For more information on the Children’s Museum of Brownsville and its events, you can visit their website or Facebook page.