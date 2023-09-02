BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Children’s Museum of Brownsville held a Teddy Bear Clinic on Saturday.

The event was held at the Children’s Museum of Brownsville, located at 501 E Ringgold St #5.

The museum encouraged children to bring their own cuddly pals to the mini medical check-up performed by dedicated “teddy doctors.”

Educational medical tips were taught throughout the examination such as checking of the vital signs, and important health tips.

At the event other Teddy Bear themed activities were given such as a watercolor activity, bear shadows science activity and a cute craft of the day.