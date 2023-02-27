BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Children’s Museum of Brownsville has created an engaging and fun-filled lineup in observance of Dr. Seuss’s week.

Beginning Wednesday, March 1 thru March 5, the museum will incorporate activities, crafts, games and story-time sessions inspired by the writings of Dr. Seuss.

The museum has deemed March 1 as Wacky Wednesday and children are encouraged to dress wacky and tacky. Thursday is dedicated to Bartholomew and the Oobleck, a green goopy and sticky substance. On this day, children are encouraged to wear green.

On Friday, kids will dress up in attire that matches their future career in honor of the book, Oh, The Places You’ll Go. Cat in the Hat day will be Saturday and children are encouraged to wear their favorite hat.

While many already honor this tradition on their own, the museum encourages children to wear mismatched socks to stay on theme for the book Fox in Socks.

“Each day, we will have new and exciting activities that will spark the imagination and bring the world of Dr. Seuss to life,” the museum stated.