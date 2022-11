BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Children’s Museum of Brownsville (CMB) is celebrating National Adoption Awareness Month.

The museum’s event is set for Thursday, Nov. 3 from, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the CMB.

The event called “Heart Gallery of South Texas” will kick off National Adoption Awareness Month at CMB and it is open to the public.