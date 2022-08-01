EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Driscoll Health System is looking for Neonatal Registered Nurses to join the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit team at Driscoll Children’s Hospital Rio Grande Valley.

“We are looking for nurses who are passionate about caring for our most fragile patients,” said Laura Meister, Chief Nursing Officer for Driscoll Children’s Hospital Rio Grande Valley.

A hiring event for Neonatal RNs featuring information, onsite interviews and job offers will be held at 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 3 at Pappadeaux Seafood Kitchen, located at 1610 W. Expressway 83, in Pharr.

“We encourage all experienced RNs to join Driscoll’s friendly workforce,” said Meister.

Walk-ins to the event are welcome. Participants are asked to bring a resume, if available. RNs who are not able to attend can apply online at driscollchildrens.org/employment.